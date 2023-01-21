Strs Ohio Has $180,000 Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.3 %

LANC stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.74. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $425.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.