Strs Ohio Has $193,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,632,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.27 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $989.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

