Strs Ohio Has $231,000 Stock Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 14.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 22.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 14.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of ME stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.36. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 105.68%.

ME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $85,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

