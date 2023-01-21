Strs Ohio Has $250,000 Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.35.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

