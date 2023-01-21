Strs Ohio Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 3.7 %

SSD opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.