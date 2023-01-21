Strs Ohio Has $273,000 Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Andersons were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ANDE stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

