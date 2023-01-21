Strs Ohio Invests $173,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 28.1% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Winmark by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $264.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.35. The company has a market capitalization of $908.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winmark Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.