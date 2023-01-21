Strs Ohio Invests $245,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 18.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 188,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.0 %

Wabash National stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,693 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

