Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean Trading Up 4.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

