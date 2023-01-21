Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $664.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.