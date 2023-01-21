Strs Ohio Makes New $271,000 Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $808.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares in the company, valued at $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,353,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

