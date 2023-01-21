Strs Ohio Purchases 3,500 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ATN International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Stock Up 1.5 %

ATNI opened at $47.64 on Friday. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $750.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.36.

ATN International Increases Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

