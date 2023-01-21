Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loyalty Ventures were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYLT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Loyalty Ventures stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $34.17.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $162.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.40 million. Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

