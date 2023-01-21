Strs Ohio Sells 12,600 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.6 %

COOP stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $929,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

