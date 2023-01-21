Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GATX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GATX by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.66 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.54%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

