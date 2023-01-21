Strs Ohio Sells 22,500 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aaron’s by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 146,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $436.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.