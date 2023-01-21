Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneSpan by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 121,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpan by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $527.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

