Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

