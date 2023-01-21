Strs Ohio Sells 7,600 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OLO were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in OLO by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in OLO by 49.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

