Strs Ohio Sells 7,700 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $49.20 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

