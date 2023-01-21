Strs Ohio Sells 8,486 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HT opened at $8.88 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

