Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maximus were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,604,000 after buying an additional 408,672 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Maximus by 169.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.