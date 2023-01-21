Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 4.1%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 524,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 362,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$416.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49.

In related news, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited purchased 254,500 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,435.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,986,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,022,847. Insiders purchased 1,011,000 shares of company stock worth $469,139 over the last quarter.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

