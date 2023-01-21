Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.48

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 6349032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.80 ($3.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.97) to GBX 310 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 298 ($3.64).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2,065.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.65.

Insider Transactions at Tesco

About Tesco

In other news, insider Karen Whitworth acquired 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($48,133.01). Insiders bought a total of 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,972,253 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.