Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up to $59.66

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $61.30. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 2,407 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,101 shares of company stock worth $602,612. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

