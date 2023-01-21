The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.44

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 4,225 ($51.56), with a volume of 305393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,362 ($53.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($46.46) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,570.33 ($55.77).

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,015.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,908.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,771.67.

In other news, insider Natasha Adams bought 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.88) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,124.30). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.57), for a total value of £614,900 ($750,335.57). Also, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.88) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($97,124.30).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

