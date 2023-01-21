TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $27.56. TORM shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.
TORM Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -201.59.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter.
TORM Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TORM
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
