Trevian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

