Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

