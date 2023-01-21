Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Triton International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 526.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

