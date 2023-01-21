Truist Financial Corp Buys 156 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,456,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

