Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,229 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.0 %

XRAY stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

