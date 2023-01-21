Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,249 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

