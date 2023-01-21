Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,271 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XHB opened at $64.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

