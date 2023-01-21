Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

