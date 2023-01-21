Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

