United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 401.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.