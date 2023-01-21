United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,773,000 after purchasing an additional 548,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

