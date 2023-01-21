UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.11 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $7.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.28.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $486.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $519.23 and its 200-day moving average is $524.27. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

