Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

UHS opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

