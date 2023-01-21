US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,728 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.69 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

