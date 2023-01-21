US Bancorp DE Acquires 37,547 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 529.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 952,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 433,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

