US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,292 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 231,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

ARWR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

