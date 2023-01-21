US Bancorp DE Acquires 937 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,736,000 after buying an additional 129,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 256,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

