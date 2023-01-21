US Bancorp DE Buys 14,098 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.