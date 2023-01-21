US Bancorp DE Buys 1,521 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.