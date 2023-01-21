US Bancorp DE Buys 3,345 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

