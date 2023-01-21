US Bancorp DE Buys 74 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $285.42. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.