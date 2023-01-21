US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

PNFP opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.