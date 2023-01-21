US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,105 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 576.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 81,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $48.19 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

